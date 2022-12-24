London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies

London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, police attended Jack Chambers Public School, located on Hastings Drive, due to a report of a woman being in medical distress.

Upon arriving, police located a woman behind the school and was transported to hospital by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

Police said the woman was later pronounced deceased.

The Major Crime Section is assisting the Coroners Service with the death investigation.

Because the investigation is still in its early stages, a cause or manner of death has not yet been determined.

London police request that anyone who may have seen the woman or has security cameras that may have captured the area to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).