London police search for missing person
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Victor Sobiraj.
Victor is described as male, white, approximately 6’4”, 270 lbs, muscular build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow or green coloured t-shirt, navy jogging pants and a dark coloured baseball cap with a white logo on the front.
Investigators are asking members of the public that may have been or may be in the area between Rideout Street South to Pond Mills Road and Southdale Road East to the Thames River between 11:00 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday, who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.
Police will be flying a drone in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East to assist with their investigation.
Victor is known to frequent the Windsor area, however, is believed to be in London.
London police are searching for Victor Sobiraj, last seen on March 1, 2024, wearing a neon yellow or green coloured t-shirt and navy jogging pants. (Source: London Police Service)
A map of the area London police are searching for missing person Victor Sobiraj. (Source: London Police Service)
