London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious
London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious
The body found in an open field in London has been identified as a woman, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east just after 8:30 a.m. on July 22.
Police now say the person’s death does not appear to be suspicious and no further identifying information is being released at this time.
Members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section continue to assist the Chief Coroner with this investigation.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
House of Commons committee will hold two hearings on Rogers outage today
The House of Commons industry committee will hold two hearings today about the Rogers outage that lasted more than 15 hours and left millions of Canadians in a communications blackout.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
Windsor
-
Fatal farm accident in Harrow
Essex County OPP are investigating a fatal farm accident that happened on July 14.
-
Calmer weather week on the way in Windsor-Essex
After a collection of watches and warnings over the weekend, there are none in sight for Windsor-Essex as we start a new week.
-
Windsor city councillor supports a move by the Downtown Mission
Before they begin looking for a new home the Downtown Mission anxiously awaits a report from the City of Windsor.
Barrie
-
Pope Francis' Canadian visit impacts Simcoe County
As Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton for his highly anticipated trip aimed at reconciliation, the impact of his arrival is being felt in Simcoe County.
-
Poilievre visits Barrie
PC candidate Pierre Poilievre hits the campaign trail in Barrie at Eastview Arena Sunday.
-
One man in custody following early morning shooting Saturday
Barrie police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Georgian Drive, early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Junction Creek creep caught: Sudbury teen charged
Sudbury police have charged a 15-year-old for exposing and touching himself inappropriately in public several times along the Junction Creek walking path.
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Man was being strangled by his 4.5-metre pet snake before police shot it in the head
Police officers shot a man's pet snake after they arrived at a Pennsylvania home to find the snake wrapped around its owner's neck, rendering him unconscious.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's when young children in Ottawa and Gatineau can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Young children in Ottawa and Gatineau will be able to roll up their sleeve this week and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto
-
Clean up underway after string of thunderstorms strike much of southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the city’s east end early this morning.
-
Advocacy groups call on Ontario government to double social assistance rates
More than 200 advocacy groups have signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double disability support payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
21-year-old man found unconscious in Montreal pool
A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being found unconscious in an outdoor municipal pool.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Islanders pitch in after P.E.I. ferry fire, offer up homes to stranded passengers
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will be cancelled again Monday as officials grapple with the aftermath of a fire aboard the MV Holiday Island.
-
Investigation launched following fire on P.E.I. ferry; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
-
Belgian war memorial refurbished and rededicated
St. Boniface residents can now see a newly refurbished Belgian war memorial as they travel down Provencher Boulevard.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
Edmonton
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
An emergency alert sent to cellphones in B.C. warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.
-
Residential school survivors, loved ones to gather in B.C. during Pope's visit
Survivors and Indigenous people in B.C. who have been impacted by the brutal legacy of Canada's residential school system are being invited to gather together in person during the Pope's visit.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.