London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'

A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Dundas Street near William Street.

Police say a teenaged girl suspect was arrested.

No other information is available about the victim including her age.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.