London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues

Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, of London, is wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, of London, is wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver