London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues

London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.

According to a release from the London Police Service, 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy of London, Ont. is wanted on multiple charges pertaining to a May 2022 human trafficking investigation, including assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement and extortion.

Police say that Parris-Cassidy is believed to have ties to the Greater Toronto Area.

In August, police arrested and charged two wanted suspects as part of the investigation, Justin Steven Adams, 35, of London, and Jonathan Drummond, 37, of no fixed address.

According to London police, in May of this year, a woman from Whitby, Ont. began a conversation with a man over social media and agreed to meet him at a shopping centre in Scarborough.

After meeting, police say the man offered to walk the woman home. When the woman realized they were not heading towards her home, the man brandished a firearm and threatened her unless she complied with his demands.

Between June 5 and 18, the man directed the woman to attend various locations outside of London, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. The man continued to make threats towards the woman.

On June 18, police say the woman was brought to London where she was repeatedly forced to perform sexual acts for money. The man introduced her to two other males, who also allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sexual acts for money.

On June 26, the woman managed to escape and London police were notified.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged with multiple offences.

Matthew Parris-Cassidy, Jonathon Drummond and Justin Steven Adams have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in persons by recruiting/exercising control

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18

Forcible confinement

Extortion

Material benefit from sexual services

Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services

Matthew Parris-Cassidy has been individually charged with the following offences:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Sexual assault

Robbery

Uttering threats to cause death

Jonathon Drummond has been individually charged with the following offences:

Assault

Sexual assault

Two (2) counts of uttering threats to cause death

Withhold/destroy travel or identity document/ trafficking in person over 18

Advertising another person’s sexual services

Administer noxious thing

Possess weapon

Carry concealed weapon

Robbery

Possess firearm while prohibited

Justin Steven Adams has been individually charged with the following offences:

Sexual assault

Uttering threats to cause death

Investigators believe that there may be other victims and encourage those victims to come forward. Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of human trafficking or knows the whereabouts of Parris-Cassidy is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).