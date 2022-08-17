Arrest warrants issued for two London, Ont. men in human trafficking investigation

Human trafficking suspects Jonathan Drummond and Matthew Parris-Cassidy are seen here in these undated photos. (Source: London Police) Human trafficking suspects Jonathan Drummond and Matthew Parris-Cassidy are seen here in these undated photos. (Source: London Police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver