

CTV London





London police will have an increased presence for St. Patrick’s Day activities.

With some people also already inside bars Sunday, police say they are monitoring the situation in various parts of the city to ensure laws are enforced.

A police spokesperson says officers were at several house parties during the afternoon and one of them on George Street was shut down by the fire officials.

“The London Police Service will maintain a highly visible presence throughout the city throughout the weekend to ensure public safety,” police said in a statement.

“We will be enforcing the laws in regards to open liquor, underage drinking, city by-law offences and ensuring the streets remain accessible at all times.”

Ever since the St. Patrick’s Day riot of 2012 in London, police have been extra vigilant on this day.

In 2012, a crowd of about 1,000 strong started fires, tore apart fences and threw bricks and bottles at emergency responders in a student area near Fanshawe College.

“While we are unable to speak about the specifics of the operational plans for the day, we can say that the London Police Service will have appropriate resources on hand,” the statement said.

Police are also using social media to get out the message of being safe and responsible to revellers.