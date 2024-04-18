London police officer charged with impaired
A London police officer is facing charges in relation to an off-duty incident.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), a 35-year-old Constable who lives in Woodstock was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
The charge stems from an incident Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. when OPP pulled over a vehicle traveling west on Highway 401 near Wonderland Road.
According to London police, the accused, with 12 years experience with LPS, was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.
-
