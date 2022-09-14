London police launch death investigation at EMDC

London police are investigating a death at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Emergency services responded to 711 Exeter Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call in relation to an unresponsive male on Monday at 11:45 p.m.

The man was transported to hospital by EMS but was later pronounced deceased. The next of kin has been notified of his death.

The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of the LPS Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.