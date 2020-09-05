LONDON ONT -- A 77-year-old cyclist from London has died after being struck by a black pickup truck Saturday morning in the northwest corner of the city.

Police say the cyclist was travelling on a bike path south along Gainsborough Road Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle travelling east.

The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

They say the 58-year-old truck driver from Komoka remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.

He was not injured.

Gainsborough Road is closed between Denfield and Hyde Park Roads.