London police investigating fatal crash on Gainsborough Road
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 1:00PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 5, 2020 2:18PM EDT
London police are on the scene of a serious crash on Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Jordyn Read / CTV London)
LONDON ONT -- A 77-year-old cyclist from London has died after being struck by a black pickup truck Saturday morning in the northwest corner of the city.
Police say the cyclist was travelling on a bike path south along Gainsborough Road Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle travelling east.
The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
They say the 58-year-old truck driver from Komoka remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.
He was not injured.
Gainsborough Road is closed between Denfield and Hyde Park Roads.