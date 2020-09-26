LONDON, ONT. -- A 43-year old Bruce County man is facing a number of charges including attempted murder following a high-speed chase with West Grey police officers.

Police say on Friday, the suspect entered the West Grey and Hanover headquarters and made verbal death threats to officers and took off.

Police located the suspect after he fled from from a West Grey home in a vehicle and a chase began.

According to police, the suspect tried to run responding police vehicles off the road and the pursuit was called off.

The suspect vehicle was later located in Hanover and while a spike belt was being deployed, police say the man tried to drive into an officer.

The suspect is also accused of ramming a West Grey police car, causing extensive damage.

Eventually, a Ferndale man was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, two counts of uttering threats and two counts of flight from a peace officer.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.