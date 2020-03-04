LONDON, ONT. -- A collision in the city's east end on Wednesday afternoon left one vehicle on its roof, but there were no major injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday for the two-vehicle crash.

Police say all those in the vehicles were able to walk away, but were being checked by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

The intersection has since reopened.