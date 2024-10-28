London police hire 19 civilian special constables

The London Police Service (LPS) has launched a new civilian-based program to assist sworn members of the police service.

According to police, The Uniformed Division Special Constable Program, will have the special constables, "Working closely with patrol operations to ensure the safety and security of the London community."

After completing what was described by police as a "comprehensive in-house training program," the special constables will provide support to the LPS and front-line officers is by responding to non-emergency calls for service, assisting with investigative tasks, conducting high-visibility crime prevention patrol, engaging with community members, assisting at crime scenes and managing traffic collisions.

The special constables will be fully identifiable and recognized by their unique uniforms and Battenburg-style police cruisers. They will be assigned to work with a designated patrol section within the LPS and will assist in a supporting role throughout the days and evenings.

According to the job description, special constables will be equipped with some use-of-force options but will not carry firearms or tasers.