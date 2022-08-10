London police chief acknowledges mistakes were made in arrest of doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer

London police are speaking out Wednesday after a popular transgender activist and Twitch streamer, who claims she was the victim of swatting, says she was misgendered while in police custody.

Clara Sorrenti says she was awakened by heavily armed officers from the London Police Service (LPS) at her downtown London, Ont. residence on Aug. 5.

They were responding to emailed threats against city hall from a person claiming to be Sorrenti.

At the time, neither Sorrenti nor LPS knew that she had been the victim of “swatting,” which refers to making a false threat that will draw a large tactical police response to an unsuspecting victim’s home.

“I thought I was going to die,” Sorrenti told CTV News London on Tuesday. “As soon as I saw the rifle I screamed.”

Sorrenti was later released without charges, but the seized items remain in the possession of police pending analysis.

According to a statement Wednesday afternoon from London Police Chief Steve Williams, he acknowledges that mistakes were made in relation to Sorrenti being misgendered during the incident.

It has come to my attention that Ms. Sorrenti was referred to during her time in London police custody by an incorrect name and gender,” he said. “We acknowledge the distress this has caused Ms. Sorrenti and we will be reviewing the occurrence to understand how that might have happened. At this time, we are still in the process of gathering the information necessary for this review.”

Clara Sorrenti speaks to CTV News London on August 9, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

This refers to the claim Sorrenti made to CTV News London that an evidence bag containing some of her personal items at police headquarters was later returned with her "dead name" — which refers to the birth name of a transgender person who has legally changed it — written across the bag in large black letters.

“Instead of police helping me, they victimized me,” she told CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe in an interview.

“The police officer who arrested me asked me if I went by my dead name,” Sorrenti said. “Then later as I was en route to the [police] station, she actually asked me what a dead name was, so now I’m educating the SWAT team that arrested me on trans issues."

Williams said the London Police Service is “committed” to bias-free policing and treating all individuals with respect and dignity. He added that police work closely with LGBT2QSIA community partners in order to ensure police are responsive to the needs of the community, and to address any concerns they may have.

“We acknowledge that despite our best efforts we may fall short at times, and in those situations, we learn, we educate, and we do better,” he said.

As the investigation is still underway however, Williams said it would be “premature” to speak about other aspects of the ongoing investigation.

"We are in contact with Ms. Sorrenti and will share our findings with her once our review has concluded," Williams added.

- With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe