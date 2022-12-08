London physiotherapist facing $2.65 million lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse

A London, Ont. physiotherapist is facing a $2.65 million lawsuit filed by a female patient who claims he sexually abused her during appointments earlier this year.

Dillon J. Richards and Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy - Active Medical are named in a lawsuit involving $2.65 million in damages filed by the alleged victim. She claims he “repeatedly sexually abused, assaulted, harassed and exploited the plaintiff,” the claim reads.

The statement of claim includes allegations that have not yet been tested in court.

Richards is also expected to attend a disciplinary hearing by the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario on similar charges related to the same alleged events.

The alleged victim said he sent nude photos to her and engaged in sexual intercourse with her during appointments at the Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy - Active Medical clinic in London.

The claim file states she did not give consent.

The alleged victim was 21-years-old at the time and has not been identified in the lawsuit.

Richards was previously working as a physiotherapist at Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy and a graduating teaching assistant at Western University.

A Western University spokesperson told CTV News London that Richards is no longer working at the school, and said in an emailed statement, “His term as a teaching assistant ended in May 2022.”

The notice of hearing from the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario states that between Jan. 1 to March 1, 2022, “Richards engaged in professional misconduct,” by allegedly sexually abusing a patient, allegedly failing to maintain the standards of practice and allegedly falsifying a record.

In January the patient went to the clinic for an assessment with Richards because she was complaining of sciatica pain. She continued to go to the clinic to get treatment by Richards until the end of February, the claim said.

During that time, Richards allegedly engaged in sexual communications with the patient through social media by sending nude images of himself and requesting the same from the patient, the claim reads.

Richards allegedly had sex with the patient during their appointments more than once.

After he became aware that the woman planned on reporting sexual abuse to the College of Physiotherapists, Richards allegedly altered her chart, making false entries in order to discredit her, the claim states.

Richards was terminated by Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy on Feb. 24 after the patient came forward with allegations, according to the College of Physiotherapists.

Richard’s attorney Rebecca Young and Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy did not respond to CTV News London’s request for comment.