London Pet Food Bank desperate for new home

A local organization that provides pet food to those in need is facing a crisis.

The London, Ontario Pet Food Bank is about to lose its base and the east London home base of its founder, Roxanne Toussaint.

The long-time activist for people in need turned her attention to pets when she created the pet food bank nearly three years ago.

“We’re here to help disabled or low income and elderly people with pet food and pet supplies during hard times,” said Toussaint in an interview with CTV News London. “There are people that come here that their pet hadn’t had any food in two days.”

With the donations from local retailers and members of a 3,000 strong social media group, Toussaint said the pet food bank has provided a two-week supply of food to hundreds.

“On a slow day, we might have three to five people. On a busy day, it is a steady stream, one after the other. So, maybe 20-25 people,” she added.

However, due to a series of unfortunate events, the future of the pet food bank is uncertain.

Judy Templemen and Roxanne Toussaint of the London Ontario Pet Food Bank as seen on March 27, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Roxanne said an agreement to move to a larger facility was abruptly canceled by the landlord.

“Now that leaves us in a total lurch because I spent the last two months thinking we had a place,” she said.

With no option to remain at the current facility, pet food bank supporter Judy Templeman is hopeful a giving Londoner will offer Roxanne a small space.

“If it is in a warehouse or something like that, it’s more space for her,” Templemen argued. “More areas to put more food, more help. It’s better that way.”

If that happens, the work of the volunteer group will continue to combat animal hunger.

Another group, offering temporary relief to pet owners in need is the No Empty Bowls Pet Food Bank.

Its management was recently assumed by The London Humane Society.