London Ont., Youth-led organization launches the Purple Box Campaign 

Champions of Change has launched their their Purple Box Campaign with essentials for those in need in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV London) Champions of Change has launched their their Purple Box Campaign with essentials for those in need in London, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV London)

London Top Stories