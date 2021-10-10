London, Ont. town crier, Bill Paul passes away

Exeter, Ont. -

London's iconic Town Crier, Bill Paul has passed away.

Former city councillor and lawyer, Ed Corrigan confirms to CTV News that Paul passed away of natural causes on Saturday evening.

A staple at countless events throughout the city over the years, Paul was known for calling anybody and everybody on their birthday and according to his Facebook page was also founder of the Laffguards, security guards dressed as clowns, and moderator of the London Socrates cafe.