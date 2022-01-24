London, Ont. to host 2023 Brier

Curling Canada has announced that the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier will be coming to London, Ont.

The announcement was made virtually Monday morning.

The biggest event in Canadian Curling will be played March 3-12, 2023 at Budweiser Gardens.

Katherine Henderson, CEO of Curling Canada said in a statement, “Budweiser Gardens is a superb building in an ideal location, and we’ve seen repeatedly that London really knows how to put on a show. I can’t wait to be there in 2023!”

The City of London and Tourism London were credited with a large financial guarantee which made the bid successful.

A fan zone known as the 'Brier Patch' will be held at RBC Place London.

This will be the third time the Brier is held in the Forest City. London, Ont. hosted the Brier in 2011, drawing more than 100,000 fans. It was also hosted at the London Gardens in 1974.

“The 2011 Brier is forever remembered as one of the most memorable times in the history of our city,” added London Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.

“With sold-out crowds, and a legion of passionate volunteers, it left a mark on our community that is still felt and talked about today. As remarkable as that event was, I have no doubt the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier will be even better as London sets a new gold standard for host city excellence.”

And those aren't the only major curling events that have been held in the city, it hosted the Continental Cup of Curling in 2020 and 2018, as well as the 1981 World Men’s Championship.

More details to come.