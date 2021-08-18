London, Ont. superheroes surprise boy battling cancer

Harrison Haney (centre) watches as Superheroes gather across the street from LHSC Children’s Hospital in London, Ontario. (Sean Irvine CTV News) Harrison Haney (centre) watches as Superheroes gather across the street from LHSC Children’s Hospital in London, Ontario. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath

The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.

A person injured from the earthquake lies on a stretcher as another who was injured in a car accident sits behind, at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Truth Tracker: Can the NDP take credit for improving pandemic benefits?

A major part of the New Democrats’ campaign messaging is that Jagmeet Singh pushed the Liberal minority government to deliver more financial aid to more Canadians, more quickly. CTVNews.ca’s Truth Tracker looks at how much of a catalyst the NDP were in significantly improving pandemic benefits.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island