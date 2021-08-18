London, Ont. superheroes surprise boy battling cancer

London, Ont. -

It was a moment of magic Wednesday evening for a young Meaford boy battling cancer at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Children’s Hospital.

Harrison Haney briefly went out the front entrance of the hospital and was immediately greeted by a line of superheroes across the street.

And, his heroes had a message as they sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Harrison is now five years old

Unfortunately, most of his day was spent in hospital, as he continues to battle Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

He has been at LHSC since early May. His parents and sister relocated to London to accommodate his treatments.

But enter his 'Aunt T', or as she is also known, Tracey Elliott.

Tracey, who hails from the GTA, wanted to make Harrison’s birthday special. So, she asked Londoners with a superhero alter egos to come out in costume to help mark the day.

Elliott says the Harrison family is overwhelmed with the response.

Some of the superheroes that gathered to support Harrison Haney, of Medford, who is battling cancer at London, Ontario hospital. (Reid Lucier)

"What a great story especially in these times, strangers and COVID. We’ve literally cried every day.”

Wonder Woman, aka Danielle Norris of Port Stanley, was among those taking part.

“I can’t even begin to understand what the family is going through. But, I can provide empathy and we can provide our support because he’s such a survivor and it's amazing to give him a gift like this for his birthday.”

And even though the visit was cut short by a blast of wet weather only Aquaman would enjoy, Harrison left with a smile.

The visit lifted his family’s spirits, according to his uncle Michael Haney.

“It was hard to hold it together and to see my brother come downstairs. It’s not where we want to be but it was great to have people to come with us, for sure.”

But on this night, London’s self-proclaimed Spider-Man, Eric Terry, says his super- friends would not want to use their powers anywhere else.

“This guy (Harrison) definitely deserves to have an entourage of heroes out here for his birthday. I definitely had to make it our here today so he knows that he is loved.”