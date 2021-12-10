London, Ont. school 'overwhelmed' by support to replenish stolen holiday hamper items

After thieves broke into their school and ransacked their holiday hampers this past November, the students and staff at B. Davison Secondary School have been busy trying to replenish what was stolen.

Thanks to an outpouring of community support the school is now able to help even more families during the holidays.

“We are humbled, we are overwhelmed, we are so thankful,” says B. Davison Principal Renee Shave.

Shave says the community response has been incredible.

“We made our goal of 150 (hampers) and we are thrilled that we were able to do that, to support our kids and to support our community.”

Not only did the school reach their goal, but they surpassed it -- collecting enough donations to pay it forward, and donate to other schools.

“An incredible donation from McCormick, Fanshawe College reached out right away and wanted to be a part of what we are doing,” says Shave.

The school provides enough food in the hamper to sustain the students for two weeks while they are on holiday break, something that Scott Newman, the school’s hospitality chief, says is very important.

“The reason we started this hamper program…to begin with, was because we were worried about the two-week shutoff, possibly longer last year with COVID, and them going without wholesome, welcomed food,” he says.

Shave says this would not have been possible without support from teachers, students, community members, and organizations like the Rotary Club of East London who donated money.

All the funds go toward supporting the culinary program to make the food that is going into the baskets.

“I think people just were looking for something to hold on and to connect with," said Shave. "And they have. And they’ve donated, and it’s made them feel good and it’s made us feel good."