London, Ont.’s Walk to End ALS takes giant strides

Big strides were taken Saturday in the fight against ALS.

More than 300 people took park in London, Ont.’s Walk to End ALS at Springbank Park.

Thirteen-year-old Colin Brown, who last month organized Ontario’s first ALS walk of the year at his elementary school, took part in Saturday’s main walk.

He said he was walking for his father Matthew Brown, who has ALS. Matthew was watching Colin and their family by Facetime as he took the five-kilometre trek.

“We’re here right now on Facetime with him so he can see what we’re doing for him because it will help raise awareness for ALS,” said Colin.

The local event began the day with more than $105,000 raised for the cause, but organizers were expecting to surpass that figure.

The goal for all of Ontario is $1.9 million.

London, Ont.’s Walk to End ALS took place on June 24, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Dr. Taylor, the VP of Research and Strategic Partnerships for ALS Canada, emceed the London event.

He said money raised will go towards research and programs for those living with the neurological disease.

“I work in research so this grounds me in everything that I do, and to be able to see the people on the front lines who are dealing with ALS on a day to day basis,” he said.

“It’s so heartwarming to see the families come together, support each other, and to ultimately support the organization and the cause.”