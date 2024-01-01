London, Ont.’s mayor announces 2024 Honour List

London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating members of the London community in various categories of achievement.

The 2024 honourees are:

Jennifer Williams – Accessibility

Don Pollock – Age Friendly

Audrey Cooper – Arts

Bill Brady – Distinguished Londoner

Brian Harris – Distinguished Londoner

Evelyn Chertkow – Distinguished Londoner

Sheilah Hogarth – Distinguished Londoner

Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) – Distinguished Londoner

Rumina Morris – Diversity and Race Relations

Diane Szoller - Environment

Jason Hick – Heritage

Jenna Rose Sands – Humanitarianism

Jamie Walls – Safety and Crime Prevention

Vito Frijia – Sports

“The New Years Honour List is an exciting opportunity to recognize the inspiring achievements made by members of the London community,” said Morgan. “Each honouree has made a significant contribution to the mosaic of our city. Congratulations to all recipients!”

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts. Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added.

In 2019, City Council added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize recipients who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our city.”

More details on this year’s honourees can be found on the City’s website.