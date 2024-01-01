LONDON
London

    • London, Ont.’s mayor announces 2024 Honour List

    2022 City of London

    London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List, celebrating members of the London community in various categories of achievement.

    The 2024 honourees are:

    • Jennifer Williams – Accessibility
    • Don Pollock – Age Friendly
    • Audrey Cooper – Arts
    • Bill Brady – Distinguished Londoner
    • Brian Harris – Distinguished Londoner
    • Evelyn Chertkow – Distinguished Londoner
    • Sheilah Hogarth – Distinguished Londoner
    • Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) – Distinguished Londoner
    • Rumina Morris – Diversity and Race Relations
    • Diane Szoller - Environment
    • Jason Hick – Heritage
    • Jenna Rose Sands – Humanitarianism
    • Jamie Walls – Safety and Crime Prevention
    • Vito Frijia – Sports

    “The New Years Honour List is an exciting opportunity to recognize the inspiring achievements made by members of the London community,” said Morgan. “Each honouree has made a significant contribution to the mosaic of our city. Congratulations to all recipients!”

    The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts. Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added.

    In 2019, City Council added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize recipients who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our city.”

    More details on this year’s honourees can be found on the City’s website.

