LONDON, ONT. -- After winning the gold medal in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics this week, Londoner Damian Warner has become a international media darling taking part in dozens of interviews.

While still in Japan, not far from his mind are his London family, coaches and community.

“I found some great people in London, Ont. to support me and they lifted me up to this level and it’s awesome,” says Warner.

Even though he set an Olympic record in the decathlon Warner says he is looking forward to becoming an even stronger decathlete.

“I still have a goal of becoming World Champion and I think my coaches and I are going to be working on that,” says Warner. “I’m older but I think I can still improve.”

Warner knows that people will be excited to see him return to the Forest City sometime next week and is looking forward to seeing his mom, his partner Jen and their five-month-old son Theo.

“I want to share this gold medal with all of them.”