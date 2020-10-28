LONDON, ONT. -- London-area nurses took their grievances with the provincial government to the streets Wednesday.

About 200 nurses from area hospitals staged a so-called 'Health Care Heroes' convoy during the busy afternoon rush hour.

Nurses and supporters made the 12 kilomtre drive from the City Wide Sports Park on Commissioners Road East to Springbank Park in the city’s west end.

They honked horns and waved placards as they drove by the Victoria Hospital campus of the London Health Sciences Centre.

Co-organizer Rebecca Jesney, a registered nurse, told CTV News they were trying to draw attention to a pair of government bills they believe treat them unfairly.

“Nurses have been struggling with Bill 124, which has tied our hands to fair negotiations unlike other essential services. And now recently Bill 195 which is challenging our work-life balance, which is cancelling our vacation time, switching our shifts, potentially redeploying us to areas that we don’t have special skills to perform good care in."

She added, "So we’re just here today to let the community know that these bills are affecting us while we’re still trying to fight this pandemic.”