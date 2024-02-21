London, Ont. man sentenced for his part in shooting death

A London courtroom heard that Levi Brown was hanging out with three others in a south end apartment building off Baseline Road West when he was shot to death in March of last year.

Six days later, the body of the 36 year old was discovered wrapped in a sleeping bag and stuffed in a recycling bin in a wooded area a short distance away.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Brown pulled out a gun that night and told one of the people there to try it. Moments later, he was dead after being shot in the head by one of them.

Last month, Christian Williams, also 36 years of age, plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter after he cleaned the apartment unit and wheeled the recycling bin with the body in it to a nearby creek.

In a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, Williams was sentenced to 2 and a half years minus time already served and two years probation.

A total of four victim impact statements were read into court, including one from Brown’s mother Michele.

She tearfully said, “No mother should ever be left on this earth without their child...my life is now empty.”

She continued, “It’s a struggle every day. All that I have left is the special memories that we shared.”

Before it was over, Williams, who has a lengthy criminal record, apologized to the family and the court.

This case is still not over for the Brown family because a woman charged in connection with the Levi’s death still needs to be dealt with before the courts.