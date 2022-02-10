London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street west near Laurel Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of an alleged hit and run.
When police arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the crash actually took place near the intersection of Oxford and Hyde Park Road.
London police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened Feb. 8, 2022.
On Thursday, police announced David Charles MacMicken, 50, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driviing causing death exceed blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
He will appear in court again March 9.
Information about the victim is not being released at this time pending identification and next of kin notification.
Police continue to investigate.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Conservatives to force vote calling for feds to present plan to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' attracts support from U.S. and around the world
The eyes of the world are on Canada amid the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures -- and support for the movement continues to grow internationally, particularly in the U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
BREAKING | Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.
Trucker protests snarl border crossings, shut down production in car plants
Blockades of two Canada-U.S. border crossings continue, severely hampering trade and halting production at some auto plants, while a core group of protesters carries on its efforts in downtown Ottawa.
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protesters
Donations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
American donors to trucker convoy may be outnumbering Canadians: CTV News analysis
A fundraising effort for the trucker convoy occupying Ottawa streets and making demands of the Canadian government has hit more than US$8 million, with an analysis by CTV News showing that donations appear to be pouring in from south of the border.
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 Waterloo Region: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units both dropped in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 update on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 2,000, another 44 deaths reported
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dropped below 2,000 on Thursday for the first time since early January as the province reported another 44 deaths linked to the disease.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Windsor
-
What’s happening with traffic on Day 4 of the Windsor border protest
Traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ont., remains impacted by protesters for a fourth straight day as there are increasing calls to reopen the crossing.
-
WECHU reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 62 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 119 new high risk cases and 62 hospitalizations on Thursday.
-
Michigan governor urges Canadian authorities to reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Canadian authorities to resolve the Ambassador Bridge blockade due to its impact on the state’s economy.
Barrie
-
OPP pursuit of 'erratic driver' ends with spike belt deployed on Hwy 400
A Barrie man faces more than a dozen charges in connection with a mid-morning "driving incident" on Wednesday that ended with police deploying a spike belt on Highway 400.
-
Midland, Ont., man invents unique hockey stick to make the game more inclusive
Donavon Quackenbush is changing the game of hockey to be more inclusive.
-
Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house party
York Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Greater Sudbury, North Bay post strong population growth in latest census
Greater Sudbury posted significant population growth in the last five years, joining North Bay as two cities in northeastern Ontario that added more residents since 2016.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Conservatives to force vote calling for feds to present plan to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Ottawa
-
Protesters target Ottawa airport as 'Freedom Convoy' occupation reaches 14-day mark
A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level this year
Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another six deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus dropped to their lowest level so far this year.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
-
Rapid tests less sensitive to Omicron variant, but Ontario science table says swabbing cheek and throat can help
Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is urging people to change the way they use rapid antigen tests after determining the regular nasal swabs are less sensitive to the Omicron variant.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old victim of Pointe-Claire stabbing dies in hospital
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The city of Fredericton is preparing for a ‘freedom convoy’ that’s scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” the city, as it’s been advertised.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, slight increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Dramatic rescue: Crane lowers sick worker to safety at Halifax construction site
There was a dramatic rescue in Halifax Thursday morning when a tower crane was used to lower a sick worker to safety at a construction site.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.
-
'We want them to leave': Counter-protest planned for the weekend against mandate protests at Manitoba Legislature
A counter-protest against the current protesters at the Manitoba Legislature is set to be held this weekend with organizers saying enough is enough.
-
Steinbach school in Hold and Secure due to protest
A Steinbach, Man., school is currently under a Hold and Secure protocol due to a protest outside of the school, according to a post on the Hanover School Division website.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1
LIVE at 1 | Oilers name Jay Woodcroft as new head coach after firing Dave Tippett
The Edmonton Oilers have named Jay Woodcroft as the team’s new head coach after firing Dave Tippett, as well as associate coach Jim Playfair, from their roles on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man accused of sharing child pornography on social media
An Edmonton man who worked as a peace officer for Alberta Health Services has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography.
-
Pickup driver airlifted to Edmonton after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 63
A 59-year-old man was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Wednesday night, after he lost control of his pickup and crashed into a transport truck, RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
'You don't deserve to live like this': 4 things a recovered drug addict says policymakers are doing wrong
There are four mistakes in particular that continue to be made in B.C.'s battle against the opioid crisis, an addict-turned-advocate said after the announcement of a record-breaking death toll in 2021.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Not a 'random act,' police say of man's death in Langley
The death of a man in Langley, B.C., is not "a random act," the RCMP said hours after his body was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim of gang-related shooting in Surrey died of his injuries
A man shot in what police believe was a gang-related incident in Surrey, B.C., has died of his injuries.