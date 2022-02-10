London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run

Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street west near Laurel Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of an alleged hit and run.

When police arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the crash actually took place near the intersection of Oxford and Hyde Park Road.

London police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened Feb. 8, 2022.

On Thursday, police announced David Charles MacMicken, 50, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driviing causing death exceed blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

He will appear in court again March 9.

Information about the victim is not being released at this time pending identification and next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate.