London, Ont. man charged after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife

A 25-year-old London, Ont. man is facing several charges after police say he ran at officers armed with a knife.

Police were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Burwell Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a man who approached two people while holding a knife.

Police say one person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

After police were called, the suspect barricaded himself in a residence and attempts to peacefully negotiate with him were unsuccessful.

The suspect ran at officers with the knife and officers had to use a conductive energy weapon to subdue him.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon, assault a peace officer with a weapon, assault, uttering death threats and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

He was released and will appear in court June 28.