London, Ont. long-term care home charged in relation to COVID-19 outbreak that killed nurse

London, Ont. -

A long-term care home in London, Ont. is facing charges from the Ministry of Labour in relation to the handling of COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in the first pandemic-related death of an Ontario nurse.

An outbreak at the Kensington Village long-term care home in May 2020 resulted in the death of nurse Brian Beattie, he was 58-years-old.

At the time, the Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) confirmed that Beattie died after contracting the virus.

According to the Ministry of Labour there are three charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act involving the long-term care home:

Comply with s. 52(2) of the Act. Failing to provide one or more written notices of occupational illness to a Director.

Provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker or workers to protect the health or safety of the worker or workers contrary to s. 25(2)(a) of the Act.

Knowingly furnishing an inspector with false information, contrary to s. 62(3)(a) of the Act.

In statement released Tuesday morning the ONA said they are pleased that the Ministry of Labour has laid the charges against the facility.

In their statement, the ONA claims that ministry inspectors visited the home 10 times between May and June 2020, issuing several orders.

"The home failed twice to provide timely notice to the Ministry of Labour, ONA and the Joint Health & Safety Committee that its staff had contracted COVID-19 at work, as required by the Act. ONA member Brian Beattie, RN, died of COVID-19 acquired at Kensington Village and the majority of our RNs were infected at work,” according to ONA President Vicki McKenna.

It was on April 3, 2020 that an outbreak was declared at Kensington Village when eight staff members tested positive.

Five residents had died by the time Beattie succumbed to COVID-19.

The ONA notes in their statement that Beattie had made complaints about PPE being denied and that the stockpile of N95s had expired and were locked up to prevent their use.

Beattie had been working as a nurse for 23 years and was employed by Kensington Village since Nov. 2018.

The next court date is set for Dec. 6 in London. The maximum fine under the Occupational Health and Safety Act is $1.5 million per count, plus a surcharge.

The ministry says these are the first COVID-19-related charges against a long-term care home.