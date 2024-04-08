London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents

A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.

A child who cannot be identified and who is now an adult continued with her testimony talking about the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her parents.

She told the jury, ”When dad would get mad, he would hurt you or tie you up…I would get hit all the time and he would kick you, kick you, kick you, kick you.”

She told the court her mother would get violent as well, ”If you didn’t cut the carrots right she would throw the knife at you and if it hit you it would be your fault because you didn’t move out of the way.”

She said that her face and nose would suffer a number of injuries, “Mom and dad would hit my nose quite a few times…Mom had pushed me on the floor and because she twisted my arm back I had fallen on my nose. There was blood everywhere and it hurt a lot.”

She said at times she wasn’t able to get medical attention right way and that it would take a couple of days.

While in front of the doctors or nurses, she would have to remain quite, “You don’t talk when mom and dad were there only dad spoke with the doctor.”

The jury heard that the kids who were home schooled were also raised in a very strict religious household.

At times when they would be punished, the children would be confined to a space under the stairs with barely any clothes on.

The mother and father who are in their fifties face a total of 47 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, incest, and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The allegations refer to incidents that took place between 2003 and 2020.

The couple has pleaded not guilty.

While testifying, the young adult would breakdown and cry. At one point, she even threw up.

She told the court that she would be forced to engage in sexual activity with her father when he was in a bad mood, “He would want me to help him feel better.”

She said from time to time, she, along with her siblings, would be told to wear dog collars and a leash and that her sister would have to eat dog food, ”She would have to eat like a dog…like every few weeks.”

The trial resumes Tuesday and is slated to last six to eight weeks.