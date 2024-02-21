London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move

While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' store that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, IKEA Canada announced on Wednesday that the existing plan and order point store at London, Ont.'s Masonville Mall is on the move to a south end location.

The furniture company said plan and order point stores allow customers to get support from IKEA experts to plan, order and purchase home furnishings for the kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room.

Joining the Wonderland Power Centre at 3120 Wonderland Rd. S., the London plan and order point store will open its doors to customers on March 6.

"Our recent IKEA Life at Home report has shown that up to 50 per cent of Canadians are looking to either move or renovate their homes in the next two years, and we want to support them by providing affordable and inspiring home furnishing solutions that meet the evolving needs of their homes," said Inna Romagnoli, country business development and transformation Manager, IKEA Canada.

So how do the stores work?

According to IKEA Canada, plan and order points offer walk-in and appointment-based planning services where customers can sit down with an IKEA expert to plan complex purchases like kitchen or bedroom storage projects.

Products are not available for immediate takeaway at these stores however. Once the order is placed, customers can have it delivered directly to their homes or to a local IKEA pick-up point.

"We're excited to bring an elevated planning experience to our London and Lachenaie neighbours and help them take the guess work out of planning the space of their dreams,” Romagnoli said.

With the opening of a plan and order point store in Lachenaie, Que. in March and another in Barrie in summer of 2024, that will bring the plan and order point network to a total of eight locations nationwide.