London, Ont. brings home hardware from Live Music Industry Awards
London, Ont. music officials are singing a happy song.
The Forest City won big at an annual national event that celebrates live music.
“I think it says what we’ve all known, that we have an incredible music community here,” said Cory Crossman, director of the London Music Office.
Tourism London and the music office announced that London came out on top in a number of categories at the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards held this week in Toronto, including the award for Music City of the Year.
“A diverse music community here. We excel at music in London. It’s a testament to our UNESCO City of Music designation,” said Crossman.
Also honoured was Rum Runners, a live music venue in downtown London winning the award for Best Teamwork in a Small Club.
Rock the Park Music Festival was also recognized with an award in the Medium Festival of the Year category. Rock the Park promoter Brad Jones said it’s a thrill to be recognized.
“We’re thrilled for all of our staff that worked so hard. Many thank yous. We’re absolutely over the moon. This is a great thing. We’re in our 20th year, so to be recognized after 20 years is pretty exciting to be the best music festival in Canada, not just Ontario but in Canada,” exclaimed Jones.
London was also shortlisted for the following awards:
- AV Production Company of the Year – PA Shop AV Solutions
- Best Teamwork in a Major Club - London Music Hall
- Best Teamwork in a Small Arena - Budweiser Gardens
- Best Teamwork in a Soft Seat Theatre/Performing Arts Centre - Wolf Performance Hall
- Road Warrior of the Year - Brendan Kennedy
(Source: London Music Office, Tourism London)
The accolades come just days ahead of the Forest City London Music Week, celebrating nearly 200 area musicians, said Crossman.
“It’s an absolute positive step, and it comes just as we get to celebrate London across the city for Forest City London Music Week. We kick off our City of Music Concert Series [Thursday] night in Market Lane so there’s so much excitement and buzz around this,” he said.
