London, Ont. breaks heat record as southern Ontario sees soaring daytime highs
It’s been a busy start to the week for weather with the Forest City shattering a 58-year-old temperature record on Monday.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, on Monday the Forest City smashed the previous temperature record for March 4 of 15 C that was previously set in 1966.
On Monday, the temperature reading at London’s airport reached 19.6 C.
London wasn’t the only city to shatter weather records, with Windsor, Sarnia and Wiarton also breaking records. Atchison said Windsor was also the warmest spot in Canada, reaching a high of 22 C.
The weather will take a bit of a shift on Tuesday however, with a cold front bringing a 60 per cent chance of rainfall and possible thunderstorms to the region.
With the temperature peaking at approximately noon and then subsequently falling throughout the day, Atchison said Tuesday will be another “mild” day with the high expected to reach 16 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
Monday night: Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 9 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. High 16 C. UV index 3 or moderate.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.
Friday: Cloudy. High 11 C.
Saturday: Rain. High 8 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4 C.
