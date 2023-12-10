LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. boxer falls short of qualifying for Olympics

    (A CTV News file image of two boxers) (A CTV News file image of two boxers)

    A London, Ont. teenage boxer fought for a berth into next summer’s Olympics.

    On Saturday, Miguel Estrada unanimously won his 51-kilogram division bout by a score of 5-0 over Ian Parina at the Canadian Olympic trials in Quebec.

    Fighting out of London’s Boomerz Boxing Club, the graduate of John Paul 2 Secondary School earned a spot in Sunday’s final, just one win away from qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

    Estrada put up a good fight against the number one seed, Justin Parina, but lost by a unanimous decision.

    Justin Parina will be representing Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News