London, Ont. boxer falls short of qualifying for Olympics

A London, Ont. teenage boxer fought for a berth into next summer’s Olympics.

On Saturday, Miguel Estrada unanimously won his 51-kilogram division bout by a score of 5-0 over Ian Parina at the Canadian Olympic trials in Quebec.

Fighting out of London’s Boomerz Boxing Club, the graduate of John Paul 2 Secondary School earned a spot in Sunday’s final, just one win away from qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Estrada put up a good fight against the number one seed, Justin Parina, but lost by a unanimous decision.

Justin Parina will be representing Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics.