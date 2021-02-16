LONDON, ONT. -- Businesses across London-Middlesex are reopening under red-control zone regulations Tuesday as the stay-at-home order is officially lifted.

While the stay-at-home order has been lifted, the province continues to recommend leaving your home only for essential reasons for those living in red zones.

Not visiting other households and avoiding social gatherings is also encouraged.

Indoor gatherings are discouraged and remain capped at five people.

Outdoor gatherings are also not recommended and are capped at 25 people.

The restrictions under red are expected to be in place for at least two weeks before being reassessed.

Here are some of the restrictions that will take effect in Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford on Tuesday:

Retail

supermarkets , convenience stores and pharmacies open at 75 per cent capacity

all other retail at 50 per cent capacity, including big box, liquor, hardware and garden stores

capacity limit and signs advising not to enter if you have COVID-19 symptoms must be posted publicly

only non–adjacent fittings rooms open

maximum of 10 patrons seated in mall food courts

Restaurants and bars

10 people allowed indoors where distancing allows, maximum of four per table with two metres or an impermeable barrier between tables

no buffet-style service

patrons must be screened and contact information collected

face coverings required except when eating and drinking

workers must wear PPE, including eye protection when coming with two metres of someone not wearing face covering

no liquor served after 9 p.m., establishments must close by 10 p.m.

no dancing, singing or live music

night clubs and strip clubs can only operate as restaurant or bar

Sports and recreation

no contact, maintain two metres distancing at all times or three metres around weights, equipment or in exercise/fitness class

where distancing can be maintained, 10 people allowed indoors or 25 outdoors, no spectators except one guardian for those under 18

reservations required and patrons can remain for maximum of 90 minutes unless playing a sport

training only allowed for team sports, no games or scrimmage

exceptions for high-performance athletes and parasport

face covering required except when exercising

patrons must be screened and contact information collected

Personal service

no services requiring removal of face coverings is allowed

oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses, most sensory deprivation pods and other adult venues closed

patrons must be screened and contact information collected

Other businesses and events

organized public gatherings can include a maximum five people indoors, 25 outdoors

religious services can operate at 30 per cent capacity indoors, 100 people outdoors

casinos, bingo halls and gaming can open with 10 people indoors, 25 outdoors, no table gaming, no liquor served after 9 p.m., no liquor consumption after 10 p.m., patrons must be screened and contact information collected

cinemas closed except for drive-ins, rehearsal and performance of recorded/broadcast events allowed with restrictions

Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex will also reopen in red, while areas covered by Huron-Perth Public Health, Lambton Public Health and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will reopen in the orange-restrict zone, while Grey-Bruce falls into the yellow-protect zone.

- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone