The Special Investigations Unit has cleared London police officers in an incident in which a man jumped off a roof last month.

On June 17, police were called to a home in the area of Quebec Street and Dundas Street regarding a domestic situation.

A 34-year-old man had barricaded himself in the second floor unit of the residence, the SIU said.

A police negotiator spoke to him by phone for forty minutes before the man exited from a second floor window onto a first floor overhang and jumped, the SIU said.

The SIU concluded that: “The injury to the man occurred as a result of his own actions when he jumped off the second floor roof of his residence. Further nothing that was said to him influenced his decision to jump nor were there any police officers near him at that time.”