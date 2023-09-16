London MP appointed Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Housing

It’s one of the most pressing issues facing the country right now, and a London, Ont. politician will be taking on a key role in the federal ministry that’s looking for solutions.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos has been named Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities.

Sean Fraser was named the Minister of Housing in the latest cabinet shuffle in July and was part of the announcement in London this past week that saw the city recieve $74 million from the new Housing Accelerator Fund.

Fragiskatos was previously the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Revenue.