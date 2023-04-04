London man with schizophrenia sentenced in brutal stabbing death

John Flores was described by his loved ones as a kind and loving son, brother and uncle who didn’t deserve to die.

However, a London courtroom heard how his lifeless body was discovered in his blood splattered apartment on Nov. 11, 2021.

In an agreed statement of facts, Crown attorney Kristina Mildred said after London police were called out to 69 Cartwright Street they found a large quantity of blood in the apartment.

“There had been a large violent disturbance in the unit,” she said.

The court heard that Kenneth Cardiff, 42, a friend of the victim was upset with him over his missing debit card and that’s when things turned violent and deadly.

Mildred said Flores, 39, had been beaten, stabbed and strangled adding, “he (Cardiff) assaulted the victim, eventually strangling the victim and dragging his body into the bathroom and using a machete to strike him.”

Cardiff fled the scene and was tracked down and found hiding in a laundry room at a Princess Avenue apartment building.

The court heard that Cardiff was delusional and after his arrest, he told police that clowns, unicorns and children were chasing him.

Eleven members of the Flores family were in the body of the courtroom and some had their victim impact statements read into the record.

“It’s not fair...your selfish act has shattered our lives,” said Francisco and Armida Flores the parents of the victim. “For the rest of our lives we will mourn our son.”

Flores’s sister, Katherine Flores, told the court, “the images in my head of how my brother was murdered haunt me forever.”

Defence lawyer Gord Cudmore said Cardiff has serious mental health issues that he is being treated for.

When Cardiff addressed the court he said, “I’m very sorry for the loss of life...what happened was unexplainable.”

Originally charged with second degree murder, Cardiff Tuesday pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

In a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, both sides agreed to a sentence of eight years in prison.

Justice Bruce Thomas called the incident bloody and senseless before he confirmed the eight year sentence along with a credit of two years for time already served.

The Flores family, who were in the courtroom wearing T-shirts as a sign of love for John, was approached by Cardiff’s mother as she left and she said, “I’m so sorry.”