London man charged after suspected child porn found
File
CTV London
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 12:57PM EDT
A London man has been charged with several offences after suspected child pornography was found in his home.
On Thursday, police raided a home on Langarth Street West and a computer and two mobile devices were seized.
Police say more than 400 images on the devices contained suspected child pornography.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with:
• Unlawfully possess child pornography
• Unlawfully access child pornography
• Import/sell/distribute child pornography
The accused will appear in court on April 4.