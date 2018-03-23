

CTV London





A London man has been charged with several offences after suspected child pornography was found in his home.

On Thursday, police raided a home on Langarth Street West and a computer and two mobile devices were seized.

Police say more than 400 images on the devices contained suspected child pornography.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

• Unlawfully possess child pornography

• Unlawfully access child pornography

• Import/sell/distribute child pornography

The accused will appear in court on April 4.