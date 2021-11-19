London man charged after drugs, guns and ammunition seized

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A search of an Exeter Road address by London police has led to the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition.

Thursday's search was executed by the Guns and Gangs Section, with the assistance of members of the K9 and Emergency Response Units.

Among the items seized were:

21 grams of methamphetamine, value $2,100

103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750

nine grams of cocaine, value $900

three grams of crack cocaine, value $300

SKS assault rifle

Winchester 12 gauge shotgun

28 rounds of 762 ammunition

a cellphone stun gun

two digital scales

$775 Canadian Currency

As a result of the investigation, a 49 -year-old London man has been charged with:

four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

two counts of careless storage of a firearm

careless storage of ammunition

possession of a prohibited weapon

He was scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Friday.