London man charged after drugs, guns and ammunition seized
Firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
A search of an Exeter Road address by London police has led to the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition.
Thursday's search was executed by the Guns and Gangs Section, with the assistance of members of the K9 and Emergency Response Units.
Among the items seized were:
- 21 grams of methamphetamine, value $2,100
- 103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750
- nine grams of cocaine, value $900
- three grams of crack cocaine, value $300
- SKS assault rifle
- Winchester 12 gauge shotgun
- 28 rounds of 762 ammunition
- a cellphone stun gun
- two digital scales
- $775 Canadian Currency
As a result of the investigation, a 49 -year-old London man has been charged with:
- four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- careless storage of ammunition
- possession of a prohibited weapon
He was scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Friday.
