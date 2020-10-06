LONDON, ONT. -- A 28-year-old London man has been charged after allegedly stealing a car from the south end of the city early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., a securty guard at a Wharncliffe Road South dealership noticed a man removing a licence plate from a vehicle on the lot.

Police say the suspect fled in a 2019 green Dodge Challenger.

About 90 minutes later, police located the the car in a parking lot on Exeter Road.

The vehicle sped off, narrowly missing an officer standing in the parking lot.

Another officer on the roadway deployed a spike belt.

Around 3:30 a.m., Aylmer police saw the vehicle travelling east on Ron McNeil Line.

Another spike belt was deployed and the car stopped in the area of Ron McNeil Line and Imperial Road.

The suspect took off on foot but was located by a K9 dog.

The suspect is charged with the following:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

• Public mischief divert suspicion from self or cause another to be suspected;

• Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle; and

• Fail to comply with release order.

The accused remains in custody and is will appear in a London court.