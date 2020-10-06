LONDON, ONT -- A single vehicle crash near Komoka has left one person with life-threatening injuries according to provincial police.

The collision was first reported by OPP on twitter around 11:20 p.m.

They reported that emergency crews were on scene at the intersection of Carriage Road and Gideon Drive for a single vehicle crash.

One person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for seven hours overnight while police investigated the crash.

An update will be provided as information becomes available.