LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser.

Police say shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, an officer observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Stedwell and Rectory streets.

As the officer was pulling the vehicle over, the suspect slammed into the cruiser in the area of Chesley Avenue and Hamilton Road, according to police. The officer received minor injuries.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was arrested. A search found fentanyl and crack cocaine.

A 40-year-old London man has been charged and will appear in court July 16.

Damage to the two vehicles is estimated at $80,000.