LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has been charged following an armed robbery over the weekend in the west end of the city.

Police say around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, a woman was delivering groceries to a home in the 700-block of Wonderland Road South when another woman pulled out a knife and demanded the car keys.

No one was hurt.

The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle but was arrested a short time later.

A 31-year-old London woman is charged with armed robbery and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

She will appear in court July 15.