

CTV London





Police say a London man had to be tasered after he allegedly attacked an officer on an LTC bus.

The alleged incident took place Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Adelaide and Queens.

Police say officers were speaking with the man when he assaulted one of them, hitting the person in the head and face several times.

Another officer had to use a Taser on the accused, but he continued to fight.

Police finally subdued him and found a switchblade on him during his arrest.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

A 33-year-old man was charged with assault a peace officer; resist arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon.