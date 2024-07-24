London Majors sign former Brewers pitcher Tyler Gillies

A London, Ont. native is coming back to the Forest City to play ball for his hometown team – the London Majors announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed former High-A Milwaukee Brewers pitcher, 29-year-old Tyler Gillies.

He grew up playing for the London Badgers, before attending University of British Columbia, where he pitched mostly out of the bullpen for three seasons, before going on to start in his fourth.

“I am excited to return home and play for London again. I started my career playing for London, and it feels like I have come full circle,” he said. “Hopefully, I can play a role in bringing an IBL championship back to Labatt Park.”

In his 2016 junior season, he came out swinging, posting a 1.26 ERA and .173 batting average against in 21 appearances (35 2/3 innings). In his senior year, he started 11 games, and totalled a strong 3.03 ERA.

His pro career kicked off in 2017 with the Quebec Capitales, before moving on to the Brantford Red Sox in 2018. His minor league break came when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, performing extremely well in affiliated ball.

Following two seasons away from the pitch due to health issues, Gilles stepped back up to the plate in 2022, pitching for High-A Wisconsin.

“Tyler is another local player who is coming back home to play for the Majors,” said Roop Chanderdat, the Majors’ GM and field manager. “He will help shore up the back end of our bullpen. His professional experience will be a great asset for our pitching staff.”