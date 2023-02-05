London Lightning brings awareness to violence against women

London Lightning players looked a little different at their game Sunday, turning in their yellow jerseys for purple ones to bring awareness to the issue of male violence against women.

During the pregame ceremony, athletes stood arm in arm while wearing purple t-shirts that are part of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign.

"This is a partnership that we have had with the London Lightning since the inception of the team in 2011," said Fabienne Haller, the campaign coordinator.

In their game against the Sudbury Five, the team wore purple jerseys in support of ending violence against women.

“They are custom made and they will sign the jerseys and you can bid on them during the game online,” Haller said.

Proceeds from the jerseys sold will go to front-line services for abused women and girls in the community, according to Haller.

Before the game began a video played, showing this year’s honourees of the campaign, including Keira Kagan a four-year-old girl who was found dead alongside her father in 2020. As a survivor, Dr. Jennifer Kagan, Keira’s mother was also shown as an honouree.

Kagan has stated publicly that she believes her daughter was the victim of a murder-suicide.

Kagan is now processing her grief and trying to advocate for more protection for children suffering from domestic violence through a blog called #ForLittleKeira.

"The campaign acts as a beacon of hope while reminding us there is still much work to be done. There is an opportunity for everyone to reflect, learn, listen, and have open conversations,"

In addition to the ceremony, there was a halftime performance by Belle Pointe Dance Company, a 50/50 draw, and postgame autographs, in support of the LAWC.

The London Lightning won with a final score of 104-102.

With files from CTV’s Sean Davidson.