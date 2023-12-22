LONDON
London

    • London library services slowly returning after cyberattack

    London Public Library. (File) London Public Library. (File)

    Officials at the London Public Library said they are slowly recovering from a cyberattack.

    They said Wi-Fi services are back up and running at all locations.

    Some apps are running again, and in-person borrowing is available.

    Officials said in-house computers and printing services likely won’t be back until libraries re-open next Wednesday.

    Carson, Lambeth, and Glanworth locations will all remain closed until Jan. 2.

    Staff said they still don’t know who is responsible for the cyberattack.

    “We don’t have any more information yet. I know it seems like it’s taking forever. Seems like that for us as well, but my understanding is that these investigations do take a lot of time,” said library spokesperson Ellen Hobin. “What we don’t know yet was whether personal information was involved, and that’s what we’re seeking to find out, and what we will be sharing with the public once we know that.”

