LONDON, ONT. -- The London Lakers hockey team is leaving the Forest City after five years.

The club announced Saturday the GMHL franchise is relocating to Plattsville, Ont.

Jeff Zehr, a former Boston Bruin, and Julia-Ann Eaton will oversee the Jr. hockey program and future 54 Hockey Academy.

“We would like to thank Buckingham Sports, and the London Sports Park for being the franchise’s home for the first five years,” Zehr said in a release.

“There have been many players move on from our program to scholastic and professional levels and we are thrilled to share our passion and purpose.”

Eaton promises the team will be active in the township of Blandford-Blanheim.

“Our goal is to help aid and develop these young men into positive role models in our society,” says Eaton.

“Words cannot describe how excited we are to be moving into a community that is close knit, supports local teams and charities, everything we are all about.”

During their tenure in London, the Lakers have struggled to compete for fans with other established junior franchises in the city like the London Nationals and London Knights.

Their new home in Plattsville will be a 300 seat arena with new dressing rooms, a café and community hall.