London Knights fall to Kitchener Rangers in overtime

The London Knights were in Kitchener Friday night taking on the Rangers in OHL action.

Knights’ forward Easton Cowan got his 30th goal of the season and extended his point streak to 28 games.

Tied at 3-3 and the end of the third period, the Knights and Rangers decided the game in overtime.

Just 46 seconds into the fourth frame, the Rangers slipped a goal past Knights’ goalie Michael Simpson.

The final score was 4-3 for Kitchener.

The Knights’ next game is Saturday in Flint against the Firebirds.